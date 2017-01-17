Hills glare ice across Sarpy County Monday

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 9:47PM CST expiring January 17 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Burt, Butler, Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Lancaster, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Washington
Icy driveways and steep hills prevented many people in the Millard area from leaving their homes Monday morning.
There were several drivers, including our own, who had close calls with the weather.
Cars sliding backwards and sideways down hills were common sights.
"We ended up sliding out and ended up getting our car stuck perpendicular with the road over up on 42nd and Sorensen,” said Thomas Plum, Omaha. “It took us a little bit to figure out how to get it out of there. Every time we tried moving it, it just kept sliding sideways. It was pretty scary."
That driver and his girlfriend were OK.
There were few problems on the highways that cut through Sarpy County during Monday’s freezing rain, said the Nebraska Department of Roads.