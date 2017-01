Sarpy County deputies have identified a man killed in a single vehicle crash Wednesday night.

Deputies say 44-year-old Aaron Scholting of Louisville died when the pickup he was driving slid off Highway 50 near Fairview Road and into a ditch.

Scholting was thrown from the pickup and pinned underneath it.

The pickup eventually caught fire. Deputies say it does not appear that Scholting was not wearing a seat belt. Slippery roads due to the snow may also have been a factor.

Northbound traffic on Highway 50 was diverted for about three hours due to the crash.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -