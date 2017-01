High schoolers watch inauguration

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - Students at Papillion-La Vista High School watched the transfer of power from President Obama to President Donald Trump in their classrooms.

Some students say this was their very first time watching an inauguration.

With former President Obama being in office most of their lives they say they are hopeful about what's next.

"I think it's an exciting time to be living with the changes of power between one president to the next."

Instead of a normal classroom lesson students tuned into the inauguration, some watching for the very first time.

"It's the first one that I really experienced because before this its mostly been Obama from what I can remember."

Students expressed mixed feelings towards the new president but say they want to give Donald Trump a shot.

"I feel like people haven't given him a chance or they don't want to give him a chance."

Others say they aren’t all in just yet.

"What I am really concerned about is the things he said during his campaign but I really hope he tries his best to make America great again like he says."

"He doesn't say the most politically correct things but I feel a lot of his ideas are good."

Although these teenagers aren’t old enough to vote yet, some say now is the time for their generation to pay closer attention.

"It's important for kids in high school and a little younger to pay attention now because while we might not think it matter to us, but it will in the future."

Although some are in favor of the new presidents and others aren't, they say they wish Trump the best in his new journey.