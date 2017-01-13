Hansen family makes emotional plea

The family of a man who police say was deliberately run over and killed is begging for justice..

Seth Hansen's family spoke publically just a short time ago at OPD headquarters..

Investigators say the driver of this white Ford F-150 Super Crew pick up intentionally ran over and killed Hansen at the Speedy Mart near 138th and Maple early Saturday morning. This morning, Hansen's uncle made an emotional plea for someone to come forward. "There is a hole that won't go away. But the people that have any information about who did this, there's a chip on all of our shoulders that's on your shoulder.. and that's us saying help us..come forward..do the right thing.. because Seth would" said David Hansen.

Police are asking anyone with information on the truck involved in Seth Hansen's murder to call Crime Stoppers. That number is 402-444-STOP

