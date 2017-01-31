Groups gathers for vote to defund Planned Parenthood in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Dozens of people have gathered at the Iowa Capitol ahead of a vote on a bill that would remove state funding for Planned Parenthood.

Supporters and opponents of the bill gathered Tuesday near the Capitol rotunda for the vote in the GOP-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee. The bill is expected to be approved and sent to the Republican-led Senate for a floor vote.

The bill proposes Iowa give up millions in federal Medicaid money in order to fund its own state-run program that distributes funding for family planning services. The bill excludes money for organizations that provide abortions, though no family planning dollars are now spent on abortions.

Republicans say the bill would help rural health clinics provide more services. Democrats say the measure would hurt access to quality health care.