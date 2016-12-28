Governor kicks off 150th anniversary events

Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Suzanne Shore kicked off Nebraska's 150th anniversary on Wednesday.

The Governor, Shore, and program organizers launched the four online initiatives at the State Capitol. Nebraska Impact encourages residents to volunteer at least 150 hours in 2017 and record their hours online. The Nebraska 150 Challenge encourages Nebraskans to walk, run, bike or swim at least 150 miles and log their progress online. Now You Know Nebraska is a series of short online videos of interesting facts about the state. I Am Nebraska is an online effort to collect oral histories of Nebraska.

2017 is Nebraska's sesquicentennial. It became the 37th state on March 1, 1867.

