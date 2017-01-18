Good samaritan to reunite with airport shooting survivor

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA. (KMTV) - Less than two weeks ago, complete strangers were brought together by tragedy after a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport.

Five people were killed and six were injured, including Michael and Kari Oehme from Council Bluffs, Michael did not make it.

Mark Lea was at the airport and was on the same flight at the Kari Oehme's.

“The sights, the sounds, the smells, the images are forever etches in my brain,” said Lea.

He witnessed 26-year-old Estaban Santiago open fire and rushed to the aid of several people, including Kari Oehme.

“Kari was about the fourth person I had come to after the deputy and I secured the shooter and I had secured the weapon,” he said.

Lea said Kari was in shock and had been shot through her shoulder; she was searching for her husband and told him he had white hair.

“My heart dropped a little bit because I knew there was a man right across the way that had not been moving with white hair, and I said what color shirt does he have, she said light blue, and that point my heart even sunk worse knowing that that was her husband there.”

Lea said it was about seven minutes before ETS’s took Kari away and in that time he found out her name and that she was from Council Bluffs, a place he knew from making work trips.

“It was kind of shocking and put more reality to it from there,” said Lea, there were also more connections to the Oehme family,

“My wife Kari spells her name the same way Kari spells hers, I found out their family has a cabin up in northern Minnesota that they had in 93 years and they drive through my town in Elk River to get to their cabin.”

Through tragedy, Lea and the Oehme's have a bond.

Lea said he felt he needed to be here as they laid Michael to rest.

“I felt the need and the want to not only be here for them, to help try and make their day a little better, but at the same time for me.”

Michael Oehme will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Council Bluffs.

To donate to Oehme's GofundMe page, click here.