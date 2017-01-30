Good Samaritan finds $2,500, turns it over to OPD

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A good samaritan's act of kindness is creating a buzz across the metro on Monday.

Omaha Police Department's Northwest Precinct shared on their social media accounts that a person called them after they had located a wallet with $2,500 which was blowing around in the street.

"The wallet and the money was returned to it's rightful owner thanks to this honest citizen! Our officer said it best, "There are good people out there," OPD officials said on Facebook.