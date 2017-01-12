Gas station worker killed by truck, tips needed

Omaha, NE (KMTV) -- - Police release new details about how a convenience store employee was killed last week and how they need your help identifying the suspect.

At about 12:30am January 7, police say Seth Hansen was taking out the trash to close for the night when someone hit him with a white Ford F-150 truck and took off at the Speedee Mart on 138th & W. Maple Rd. The 40-year-old later died at the hospital.

.@OmahaPolice releases new suspect vehicle photos in the Jan. 7 murder of Seth Hansen at 138th & Maple gas station. @action3news pic.twitter.com/2LAJ29OYXg — Jake Wasikowski (@jakewasikowski) January 12, 2017

Police haven’t identified a motive, or if there was an altercation or conversation between the driver and Hansen before he was struck. They need your help identifying the 2001-03 Ford F-150 Crew Cab which has a hitch and ball, a tubular running board, no bug guard, and a bed liner. It’s unclear if the truck was damaged or has been altered since the murder.

“I’m here to say this was an intentional act, this was a homicide,” OPD Sgt. Joseph Wherry explained. “I would ask for people who are looking out for this truck obviously if you notice someone has altered the truck recently, if the person was actually out and about at the time of this homicide.”

Matthew Thalken says his close friend for twenty years, Hansen, was a big guy in stature but also had a big heart. He liked working the overnight shifts throughout the years.

“You wake up every day wanting a little bit of news, wanting to understand what happened, wanting to kind of put another period on a sentence and turn the page and start to work on the grieving process and it’s really hard to do that when there’s this lack of closure around how he left us,” Thalken described.

Thalken wants people to come forward with information even if they might think it’s insignificant.

“The Seth Hansen I knew never would’ve hurt a fly I can’t imagine there was any type of physical altercation that led to this, so we’re all at a loss,” Thalken noted. “Help us understand what happened.”

If you have any information on a driver or vehicle like this out on Friday night into Saturday morning call the Omaha Police Department at 94020-444-7867. You could be eligible for a $25,000 cash reward.

A “Go Fund Me page” for Hansen's funeral costs and funds for his teenage daughter. Click to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/seth-hansen-memorial