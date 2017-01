OMAHA (KMTV) - A funeral was held Wednesday for the Omaha man who died after choking on a piece of meat at a New Year's Eve party.

Family and friends gathered at Saint Robert Bellarmine church near 120th and Pacific to say goodbye to Brian O'Neill.

An off-duty doctor tried to save his life and performed a tracheotomy with a knife after the Heimlich Maneuver failed.

A GoFundMe page raised more than $50,000.