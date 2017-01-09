Funeral arrangements set for O'Neill

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Funeral arrangements have been set for 51-year-old Brian O’Neill this week.

O’Neill died on Saturday after he was hospitalized after choking on a piece of meat at a New Years Eve party.

There will be a visitation service at the Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church on Tuesday at 6:30p.m.

A vigil service will take place afterwards at 7:30p.m.

O’Neill's memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30am, at the St. Robert Bellarmine Church.

