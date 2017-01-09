Funeral arrangements set for O'Neill

Clear
HI: 38°
LO: 26°
HI: 31°
LO: 17°
HI: 21°
LO: 11°
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Funeral arrangements have been set for 51-year-old Brian O’Neill this week.
O’Neill died on Saturday after he was hospitalized after choking on a piece of meat at a New Years Eve party.
PREVIOUS STORY: Man who choked on piece of meat on NYE, dies
There will be a visitation service at the Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church on Tuesday at 6:30p.m.
A vigil service will take place afterwards at 7:30p.m.
O’Neill's memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30am, at the St. Robert Bellarmine Church.
For more information on the services, click here.
You can find the family's GoFund Me here.