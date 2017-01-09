Funeral arrangements set for O'Neill

KMTV Newsroom
4:07 PM, Jan 9, 2017
4:13 PM, Jan 9, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Funeral arrangements have been set for 51-year-old Brian O’Neill this week.  

O’Neill died on Saturday after he was hospitalized after choking on a piece of meat at a New Years Eve party. 

PREVIOUS STORY:  Man who choked on piece of meat on NYE, dies

There will be a visitation service at the Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church on Tuesday at 6:30p.m.

A vigil service will take place afterwards at 7:30p.m.

O’Neill's memorial service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30am, at the  St. Robert Bellarmine Church.

For more information on the services, click here.

You can find the family's GoFund Me here.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top