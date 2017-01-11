Fremont City Council approves grant for Costco chicken plant

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) - The Costco chicken plant in Fremont will be bigger and pricer after the Fremont city council unanimously approved to amend the plans for the plant at Monday's meeting.

City council met in front of nearly 80 community members to vote on revisions in the agreement between Costco and the city of Fremont so construction can begin this spring.

The amendments reflect changes to the project timeline, an increase in the plant facility size, and more tax-increments than originally proposed.

City council also approved to grant Costco a one million dollar grant from the city's economic development fund.

Some community members said they support bringing Costco to the area, but don't want to lend Costco the money and would rather the city invest the money in small local businesses.