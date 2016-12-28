Foster child's death under investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) -
Police are investigating the death of a toddler in foster care in Lincoln.
 
Investigators say the little boy died Tuesday Night at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha after suffering brain and internal injuries at a west Lincoln home. Paramedics who were sent to the home Thursday night took over resuscitation efforts by a caregiver. Police are checking for evidence or reports of abuse.
 
No arrests have been made.  A DHHS spokesman says the home's residents have been licensed foster care providers for nearly three years and have had no disciplinary reports on their record. 

