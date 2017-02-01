Former Senator Bob Kerrey pens letter to President Trump

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Former Nebraska senator Bob Kerrey writes a letter to President Trump.

In the letter, Kerrey addresses President Trump’s travel ban and his relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The letter was posted on the website, votevets.org.

“Your executive order does not make me feel like I am living in a great country which I know I am,” Kerrey wrote.

“You have diminished us; shrunk us to a pale imitation of the real thing. I urge you to reverse yourself as quickly and as humbly as possible,” he added.

Kerrey added that he expected more from an American president.

You can read the complete letter by clicking on this link.