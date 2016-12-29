Fmr. Bellevue Administrator gets fine, scolded

Papillion, NE (KMTV) -- - A former Bellevue City Administrator is sentenced for his role in an altercation with a local dentist that took place this summer.

Former Bellevue City Administrator Dan Berlowitz received a $50 fine from Sarpy County Judge Robert Wester on Thursday for a disturbing the peace conviction.

Before the sentencing hearing, the judge wanted him to finish counseling sessions for anger and anxiety. Berlowitz said he went 15 times over the last 4 months.

The conviction stems from a June incident with a Bellevue dentist. Surveillance shows Berlowitz acting aggressively because his wife had been fired from the dentist office. The dentist felt threatened and asked him to leave.

"Obviously I'm glad to have this over. I want to move on with my life and my career. I made an error in this situation so I'm glad the judge obviously recognized that and I'm not trying to cover it up or deny it but I just want to be able to move on in a positive way and have this over with," Berlowitz explained.

Berlowitz says he hasn't gained employment since being fired from Bellevue, but hopes to do so if the judge grants an application to set aside the conviction in the future. If he doesn't have any criminal conduct for 6-9 months they can ask the conviction to be wiped so it wouldn't have to be reported on job applications.

Judge Wester lectured the convicted about placing a lot of importance on accepting responsibility. He said he was going to watch the news on Thursday and if he saw that Berlowitz didn't accept responsibility for his actions he'd remember that when reconsidering his conviction.