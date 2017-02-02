Fischer to support DeVos nomination

Nebraska U.S. Senator Deb Fischer has ended speculation on where she stands with controversial Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos.

Fischer says she will support DeVos' nomination. In a statement, Fischer says "I will support Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education. While I do not agree with Mrs. DeVos on every issue, I do believe she has the ability and commitment to lead the department. Moreover, I have received assurances from her in writing that the Department of Education will not impose new federal mandates related to vouchers on our schools. Local educators, schools boards, and parents should be the decision makers, not bureaucrats in Washington.

"She has also made a commitment to me in writing that she will work to protect all students, especially those with disabilities. As a longtime champion of public education and the daughter of a public school teacher, I will continue to fight to ensure all Nebraska children have access to a quality education."

Two Republican Senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine have said they will breaking the party line and vote against DeVos.

DeVos, who is a charter school and voucher advocate, as well as major GOP donor, had a difficult confirmation hearing. She dodged accusations of plagiarism in her written responses and struggled to answer basic questions dealing with educational philosophy. Devos also has virtually no experience in public schools.

