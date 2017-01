The first baby of 2017 to be born in Omaha was born at CHI Health - Creighton University Medical Center. Parents Kelsie and Nick Reed welcomed a little girl, Briahna Elaine Reed, at 12:26am. Briahna weighed in at 7lb, 6.8 oz. Nurse Stephanie Rhoten said the staff are very happy to have delivered the first New Year's baby.

KMTV congratulates the Reeds are their new addition.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - -