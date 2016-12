Fire investigators are looking into what caused a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews put out the fire quickly, but the home has significant damage.

Five adults and four children escaped the home near 43rd and Erskine around 2:00 a.m. after smelling smoke.

Firefighters on the scene tells Action 3 News the fire started on the second floor.

The Red Cross is helping the family with a place to stay.

