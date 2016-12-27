Firefighter jailed for domestic assault

An Omaha Firefighter is in jail and on paid administrative leave following his arrest for domestic assault.

Douglas County deputies responded to a panic alarm at Sean Brenner's home at around 5:30 Christmas morning. Police reports show Brenner and his wife were arguing over her phone, and he shoved her to the floor and into the kitchen countertop several times. At that point, she told Brenner that she was having an affair, and he then reportedly slapped her several times in the face and punched her in the cheek. The report also shows Brenner allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife out of a drawer and put it to her throat and threatened to kill her. Brenner also allegedly threatened to take his wife and son downstairs in the home and kill both of them before taking his own life.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Brenner remained in the Douglas County Jail on $175,000 bond for 3rd degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, and disturbing the peace. The Omaha Fire Department says Brenner is currently on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

