Fire displaced family gets donated furniture

A family of seven displaced by a north Omaha house fire, days before Christmas, is getting a dose of kindness from firefighters.

They had replaced many of the gifts lost in the inferno, now they are furnishing the victims' new home.

The family spent Christmas in a hotel room, now they have a new home and don't have to sleep on the floor thanks to the generosity of the community.

One of the victims, a mother of two, says she wants to remain anonymous.

She says the kindness from complete strangers is overwhelming.

"You would never think somebody would come out of their way or come out of their pocket to help you, but we didn't have a lot,” she said. “We're very grateful to have people by our side."

She's looking forward to sleeping on a real bed.

"It was a relief,” she said. “All of that time we spent on air mattresses, hotel beds, it's good to finally have somewhere to call our home."

While kindness from the community feels good, the mother of two says pain from losing everything before Christmas is still very real.

"It’s still kind of shocking to us,” she said. “It's like it's still new to us. We lived in the house for three and a half years."

This firefighter, who collects much of the donated furniture, says it feels great to help others in need.

"The willingness of my colleagues and friends to help me do this has been overwhelming,” said Firefighter Drew Gerken, Station 34.

Firefighters are helping put this family's life back together, one piece at a time.

"That's really the most glaring need, the outpouring of generosity is so much that sometimes I have to say 'no,' because I don't have any place to put everything,” Gerken said. “I hate to do that because there's always people who need it."

Firefighters carried several beds, dressers and a baby crib into the family's new home Thursday.

Several new mattresses were also donated and delivered.