Father says shooting officer is out of character

Omaha, NE (KMTV) -- - An Omaha Police Dept. officer and an Omaha man are shot at Dewey Park Monday afternoon. The man's father says whatever happened was out of character for his son.

At about 1pm on Monday, police locate a man matching the description of a suspicious person looking into vehicles about one mile away. When officers made contact with the suspect, identified as Monroe Evans III, 20, when gunfire was exchanged at the park.

Officer Jill Schillerberg was shot in the leg and has since left the hospital. Evans was shot multiple times and is in critical condition at the hospital.

Monroe Evans III's father talks about his son after being shot by an officer yesterday in Dewey Park. @action3news pic.twitter.com/CfJAab5BV0 — Jake Wasikowski (@jakewasikowski) January 31, 2017





Evans' father, Monroe Evans Jr., says he goes by “Trey,” and says he is a good kid and this was out of character.

“Trey has a 6 month old child. He was kind of between jobs and stuff living at home. This is not something he had to go do, whatever he did and I don’t have all the answers on that still waiting for specifics other than what was in the paper,” Evans Jr. explained.

Police say they recovered a firearm from Evans while at the scene. His dad says he's reserving judgment until he gets to see the full report.

"And was it justifiable? I'm not saying it wasn't but I want some answers we need to have some answers for him," Evans Jr. described.

Officer Schillerberg was shot in the leg, and has left the hospital. Trey is still there and listed in critical condition. His father says he has nine gunshot wounds to his arms, stomach, and spine...

OPD says they're interviewing Officer Schillerberg and Officer Matthew Skradski, also on scene, about what happened Monday. They will do ballistics testing to figure out which officer fired at Evans. Both are on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.