Father accused of critically injuring infant son

Council Bluffs police arrested a father after his infant son was seriously injured.
Jack Williams is in the Pottawatamie County Jail facing child endangerment resulting in serious injury.
Police were called to the American Inn Motel on South 24th street just before 2 a.m. Thursday to help paramedics who responded to a call of a 4 month old not breathing. The child was taken to Jennie Edmundson Hospital, where emergency room staff found injuries consistent with him being physically abused.
The child was transferred to Children's Hospital in Omaha where he remains in critical condition.