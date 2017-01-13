Family pleads for tips in gas station murder

Omaha, NE (KMTV) -- - The family of a man hit and killed outside his work is urging the person responsible to turn themselves in.

Police say the Seth Hansen, 40, was taking out the trash and closing up at the Speedee Mart on 138th & W. Maple Rd. when someone hit him with a 2001-2003 white Ford F-150 Crew Cab. It happened on January 7 at about 12:30am. He later died at the hospital.

Police haven't revealed a motive or if Hansen had an altercation or conversation with the driver before he was struck. There wasn’t anything taken from the store.

His family says Seth was a guy who would go without, even if he didn't have anything if it meant somebody else had something.

"It's surreal to think that someone is just there one day and then the next gone and we don't know why and we need that question answered," said Eve Shanklin, Hansen’s sister.

The family urges you to come forward if you know where this truck is, or if someone was out at that time of night early Saturday.

The white F-150 has a hitch and ball, a tubular running board, no bug guard, and a bed liner.

If you have any information call the Omaha Police Department at (402)-444-7867. There's a $25,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

A "Go Fund Me" page has been set up for Hansen's funeral expenses and to benefit his daughter Cassady. Go to: https://www.gofundme.com/seth-hansen-memorial