Wahoo Police identify driver in crash that killed 11-year-old boy

WAHOO, Neb. (KMTV) - Wahoo Police has identified the driver in a crash that killed a boy on Wednesday afternoon.

Wahoo Police officials say the driver is Sean P. Buffum.

Authorities say on Wednesday afternoon, Mason Triplett was walking home from school when a pickup truck struck him near 23rd and chestnut Streets.

The family released this following statement:

"We lost a great boy from our lives yesterday. Mason was a caring brother, son, grandson, and friend. He was a bright individual that lit up people's lives. He cared for all people he met and had a heart of gold. He was happiest when he was surrounded by all his pets and cooking. There was hardly a time that a smile wasn't on his face and he was for any adventure -- fishing, visiting the mountains and visiting the zoo." "We appreciate all the support form the community and surrounding communities and we ask for peace and privacy while we heal during this difficult time. We also want to reach out to the driver and ask for everyone to pray and support their family during this tragedy."

Emergency crews rushed the 5th grader to the Saunders Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Officer Alan Osullivan with the Wahoo Police Department said this type of tragedy affects the entire community. Authorities say Buffum is from Omaha and that he's cooperating with the ongoing investigations.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for funeral costs. You can click on this link for more.