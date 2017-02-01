Cloudy
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Fire crews responded to an early morning fire on Wednesday that left a family of five without a home.
House fire 6759 Franklin. Fire started in kitchen, damage th/o house. 3adults3kids escaped fire. Red Cross notified. pic.twitter.com/6ou2iSrZRP— Bob Macdonald (@bobbyemt) February 1, 2017
It happened around 1:00 am near 67th and Franklin when a fire started in the kitchen and quickly spread.
OFD officials said that 2 adults and 3 children was able to escape safety before crews arrived.
But the home now has extensive damage.
The cause is under investigation.
Red Cross officials are helping the family.