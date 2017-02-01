Family of five displaced after house fire at 67th and Franklin

5:57 AM, Feb 1, 2017
7:20 AM, Feb 1, 2017

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Fire crews responded to an early morning fire on Wednesday that left a family of five without a home.

 

It happened around 1:00 am  near 67th and Franklin when a fire started in the kitchen and quickly spread.

OFD officials said that 2 adults and 3 children was able to escape safety before crews arrived. 

But the home now has extensive damage.

The cause is under investigation.

Red Cross officials are helping the family.

