OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Fire crews responded to an early morning fire on Wednesday that left a family of five without a home.

House fire 6759 Franklin. Fire started in kitchen, damage th/o house. 3adults3kids escaped fire. Red Cross notified. pic.twitter.com/6ou2iSrZRP — Bob Macdonald (@bobbyemt) February 1, 2017

It happened around 1:00 am near 67th and Franklin when a fire started in the kitchen and quickly spread.

OFD officials said that 2 adults and 3 children was able to escape safety before crews arrived.

But the home now has extensive damage.

The cause is under investigation.

Red Cross officials are helping the family.