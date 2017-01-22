Family and friends remember Seth Hansen

Today, friends and family mourned the death of Seth Hansen, who was killed on January 7th at the Speedee Mart where he worked.

"Shocked. It was for somebody who was such a good person, just the manner that this happened doesn't make any sense," said Robert Rutar, a friend of Hansen.

Seth worked the overnight shift and police say he had an altercation with suspect Dirk Blume. Blume is charged with second degree murder after police say he ran over Hansen with his truck.

"Seth was a good, goodhearted, lighthearted human being that always had a smile for everybody and was more than a customer, was a fantastic human being, a great friend," said Rutar.

Robert Rutar, owner of Jerry's Bar in Benson says Seth was a frequent customer. He describes Seth as a big talker who enjoyed Guiness and would give anyone the shirt off his back.

"Seth would never ask anything of anybody, and so anything that anybody could ever do just pay it forward, the same thing that he would do," said Rutar.

Seth was born in Illinois and moved to Omaha in 1997. He will be missed by his daughter Cassady, his sister Eve and many friends and family members. In a press conference, earlier this month, Cassady Hansen remembered her father's giving spirit. "I might be starving but there are people who are worse off than me because he was always ready to give more than he already had," said Cassady Hansen. The program for his funeral states: "We will all remember Seth's loving and giving heart. He left an indelible mark on everyone whose life touched his. Seth was truly and deeply loved." "Just his smile. He had a smile that went on for days."

