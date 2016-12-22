Families benefit from Salvation Army

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - Organizations around the community are coming together to make a Merry Christmas for less fortunate families in Omaha.

A working, single mom trying to pay bills and maintain a household says the free gifts provide a big help.

“I am grateful that they do something like this for everybody because I honestly couldn’t afford it without it.”

Stephanie Schewikert says her three kids will have Christmas thanks to the generous donations from the community.

“There are many people out there that like to help.”

Even with all the bad that happens in the world Schewikert says the holiday season reminds her how great of a community she lives in.

“Times are tough for a lot of different folks so these toys really help them to save money and buy food and those kind of things.”

The money collected throughout the season along with toy donations is being used to support families who can’t do it on their own.

“About 17 hundred children are going to receive toys based on the generosity of the community.”

“Families can come in and receive toys for their kids from infant to 15 years old.”

Giving out food and toys the organization says they can bring the joy of Christmas to many.

“Just having something under the Christmas Tree really lifts the family’s spirit.”

Schewikert says she’s thankful for the support of her neighbors.

“Sometimes there’s good in all of us.”