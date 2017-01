OMAHA, Neb. - 48 years after the death of Private First Class Michael Francis Smith in the Vietnam War, his family is coming together to celebrate a great honor.

Smith, who was from Nebraska, was only 19 years old when he was killed on April 28, 1968.

Today, Smith's four siblings were given a special flag in remembrance of his service and ultimate sacrifice. The family says Smith's memory will always live on in their hearts.

Smith would have turned 68 this March.