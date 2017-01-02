Police identify two women killed outside a Lincoln apartment complex on New Year’s Eve as Meagan Schroeder, 31, Lincoln, and Brenda Schroeder, 40, Lincoln.

It’s Nebraska’s final homicide of 2016.

Lincoln police say it’s possibly a murder suicide.

"I was both shocked and surprised,” said Azia Cruz, neighbor to the victims. “I was really at a loss of words. But after finding out that it was her, it kind of made sense."

Cruz shares a wall from where Meagan and Brenda Schroeder lived.

"They were the only ones that were fighting in our apartment that I've ever heard having any confrontation or anything like that,” Cruz said. “When I found out it was them, that's when I was like, 'well, maybe why she's been gone.'"

The two women were ex-wives, reports the Associated Press.

Meagan Schroeder was shot and killed in the driver seat of a vehicle parked outside the Superior Place Apartments at about 3 p.m. Saturday.

Brenda Schroeder, in the passenger seat of the same vehicle, died after what police say is likely a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Cruz says this could have been prevented.

"To see that people get help, especially how Meagan filed for an order protection, or something like that, and it got denied,” Cruz said. “I hope it comes to the attention of the jury or whoever wants to file a protection order, that they get it served so something like this doesn’t happen.”

Neighbor Alfredo Gonzalez says this neighborhood, near 14th and Superior St., is usually quiet.

"Quiet, calm, it's busy because it's Superior St., but other than that it's just cool people everywhere,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez says he is equally as surprised as Cruz.

"In shock, it was crazy because I was in my house and my little brother texted me, (saying) 'yo, go outside really quick,' so I did and that's when I saw 20 cop cars," he said.

Lincoln police say they’ll release further details on Tuesday.