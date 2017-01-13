Electric crews get ready for looming ice storm

The Omaha area is getting ready for a winter storm that will likely arrive Sunday into Monday.

Hundreds of utility workers will be on standby.

People are urged to start preparing for the icy weather now.

Rain, sleet and ice will likely create dangerous conditions.

"Water falls and freezes on the line in the shape of an airplane wing,” said Ryan Mayberry, OPPD storm response manager. “It's a teardrop shape. If the wind blows, that teardrop shape becomes a wing and it lifts the wire. We call it galloping. The wire will lift and then drop. Lift and drop."

There’s not much OPPD can do to prevent ice from cutting power lines, Mayberry said.

"It's one of those things that just happens and you deal with it after it happens,” Mayberry said.

Restoring power can be extremely dangerous for his crews, Mayberry said.

There will be as many as 225 OPPD workers on standby for power outages.

"One of the hazards that they deal with is called an electrical arc flash,” he said. “Electricity seeks ground and the result is a big fireball, basically like a welder's arc but in a much bigger affair."

The state department of roads isn't doing pretreatment because they say rain will wash it away.

People should stay home if there’s glare ice, said Jim Laughlin, District 2 highway maintenance superintendent.

"You can't always see the ice,” Laughlin said. “If there's four inches of snow on the pavement, people can see the four inches of snow. Ice can be potentially clear or black ice. It's hard for drivers to see, especially in the darkness of night or early morning.”

Salt has been moving off the shelves at the Ace Hardware near 84th and Center.

The assistant store manager says there are steps to take in addition to salting sidewalks and porches.

"Preparation before it gets here is key,” said Assistant Store Manager Jeremy Wright. “Don't be afraid to put a tarp on your car if you're parked outside. A piece of cardboard on your windshield is going to save you a lot of time. Get yourself some good deicer windshield washer."