Early morning water main breaks in Omaha

Early this morning a water main break occurred at 93rd and Tomahawk Blvd. just south of Fort St. Metropolitan Utilities District crews were on the scene to shut off the water.

Generally, water main breaks are often caused by changes in the temperatures of the water in the pipes and the soil around the pipes. The water can flood streets and private property causing damage and safety hazards. Not only can water main breaks leave people without service, they can cause traffic problems for the area.

The Metropolitan Utilities District has responded to at least three different water main breaks today.