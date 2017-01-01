Early Morning Shooting in South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - - Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting in South Omaha early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to an apartment complex at 27th & Drexel around 2:45am to find Ana Manriquez in her vehicle with non-life threatening injuries. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine.

An investigation found that a passenger in a green sedan had shot at Manriquez.

If you have any information, please contact Crimestoppers at 444-STOP or at www.omahacrimestoppers.org.