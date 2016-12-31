Durham Hosts Noon Year's Eve for Families

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - - It was the biggest party in Omaha for anyone 18...and under. Omaha families said the Durham Western Heritage Museum, just before noon, was the perfect time and place to ring in the New Year.

“We thought, well, what a good time to come down here and see the trains and the Christmas tree and let them blow off some steam a little early,” said father of two Casey Caniglia.

Saturday marked the 5th annual Noon Year’s Eve at the museum, their largest event of the year.

“We have a huge party going on. We have party hat making, we have a live kids band all leading up to our signature balloon drop at noon instead of midnight,” said spokeswoman Jessica Brummer.

It’s a chance for families to celebrate the new year with kid-appropriate festivities at a kid-appropriate time.

“Get to celebrate New Year’s, and by them making hats and the glasses and stuff, they kind of understand what a New Year’s is. We go from 2016 to 2017,” said Debra Newman, who came with her daughter and grandson.

The noon-time balloon drop featured 1900 balloons and confetti poured through the air grates.

Brummer said the event keeps getting bigger every year.

“This year we expanded our balloon drop. We added 500 balloons and made it a little bit longer so everyone could be under the main event,” said Brummer.

The kids began 2017, even if it was a little early, with a dance party and balloon popping.

“It just provides a wonderful memory for families to make who maybe can’t make it all the way till midnight,” said Brummer.