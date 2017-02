Omaha Police have cited the driver who struck and eventually killed an Omaha street crew worker.

Police cited 53 year old Alan Solarana for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for the January 23rd accident that killed Salvatore Fidone near 144th and U. Fidone was part of a crew patching potholes when witnesses say Solarana's car drifted over into the other lane and hit Fidone, who later died from his injuries.

A memorial service for Fidone will be held Wednesday in Council Bluffs.

