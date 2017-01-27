Douglas County officials want three perfect cap on home valuations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV - The Douglas County board will meet next Tuesday, and on the agenda is to discuss the recent property tax increase.

SEE RELATED: Some Douglas County homeowners to see property tax increases

The board has a resolution to strongly encourage the County Assessor/Register of Deeds to cap 2017 property valuations so nobody’s home goes up more than 3 percent.

By law, the county Assessor's Office must give preliminary valuations every January. It's based on two factors: the land and improvements. In some cases, land value estimates skyrocketed while home values stayed the same or decreased.

The Douglas County Assessor's Office says they're simply following protocol and argues that property value is based on how other homes in the neighborhood have sold.

Stay with KMTV for more information as this story develops.