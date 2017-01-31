Board of Equalization passes resolution on property valuation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - UPDATE: (11:45am): The Board of Equalization passes resolution to change 2017 prelim property valuations so increases in residential valuations won't go over 3 percent.

The Douglas county board are meeting Tuesday morning at 9:00am to look at a proposal to put the brakes on property valuation hikes.

This comes after homeowners have expressed outrage after preliminary 2017 property valuations showed large tax increases.

Homeowners are experiencing sticker shock.

Now, three commissioners have put together a measure limiting increases to three-percent.

Omaha mayor Jean Stothert is backing this measure.

Some properties have only gone up 5% while others have skyrocketed.

In one example, a home near 144th and center is assessed at four point five million dollars.

That’s up from it's $160,000 dollar assessment last year.

Douglas County Board of Commissioners chair Mary Ann Borgeson said recent property tax assessment increases have the county working to try and find answers.

She said the county wants to work with its assessor and even get legislators involved.

If you feel your property has been valued incorrectly, you can do the following:

