"Valuation" it's an ugly word for many homeowners. It is when the county decides your home is worth more, meaning you will be paying more in taxes.

Some home owners shared their opposition at a Douglas County Board Meeting today.

People begin lining up to speak more than an hour after the discussion of valuation increases started. Many concerned citizens. @action3news pic.twitter.com/1VokHBRdiC — Megan Hahn (@meganhahnTV) January 24, 2017

Many homeowners in Douglas County who are being hit with significant property tax increases anywhere from about 3 percent - to in some cases - more than 400 percent.

Homeowner after homeowner, similar stories of tax hikes for more than two and a half hours.

"I'm going to pay two hundred a month more in property taxes and I think it's outrageous."

"In the Drexel Circle area in Ralston: 21,400 to 55,800 or $2.30 a square foot to $6 a square foot," said Douglas County Commissioner James Cavanaugh.