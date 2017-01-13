Douglas County health officials urge people to prepare before the storm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Douglas County Health Department is urging people to make plans now for the forecasted ice storm.

"It makes sense to plan in case you may be stuck at home or lose power," Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said. "An ice storm can create slippery conditions making walking dangerous, and you could have a power outage."

Safety recommendations include:

· Fill your gas tank and keep a safety kit in the car.

· Charge your mobile communications devices.

· Make sure you have flashlights and batteries.

· Refill your prescriptions to avoid having to travel in the icy conditions.

· Stock up on food that doesn't need refrigeration.

· Have the materials on hand to keep sidewalks safe for walking.

Icy weather also creates concerns for travelers. If you must travel, tell friends or relatives about your planned route and estimated time of arrival. Take a cell phone, be sure it is charged, and make sure your car is ready for winter. Keep a full gas tank and have a safety kit that includes blankets, booster cables, a flashlight, and maps.

If you get stuck and have to stay in your car to keep warm, run the engine for no more than 10 minutes per hour, keep a downwind window slightly open, and be sure the tailpipe is not blocked.