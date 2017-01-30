KMTV
Demonstration against travel ban held in Omaha
8:42 PM, Jan 29, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. -
Roughly 1,500 people gathered in an Omaha park Sunday to object to President Donald Trump's suspension of refugee entry into the U.S.
The crowd assembled in Turner Park at Omaha's Midtown Crossing development carried signs declaring refugees are welcome here.
A couple refugees addressed the crowd and talked about their own experience of coming to America from Afghanistan and Kenya.
Several hundred people gathered in Lincoln for another protest Sunday afternoon on the steps on the Nebraska capitol building.
Trump's executive order barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S. has sparked weekend protests around the country.
