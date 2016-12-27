Day after Christmas means busy shopping day for retailers

OMAHA, Neb. - It's a Perkins family tradition to go shopping December 26th for those post- Christmas discounts.

"Good deals like my mom said. And we're going to Vegas so we've got to get some clothes for that. We're spending New Years there so we're looking for some nice New Year's clothes," said Kylie Perkins, shopper.

And they're not alone. Plenty of shoppers are lining up to cash in on gift cards and make returns and exchanges.

"So I'm not a big fan of the Black Friday shopping so this is the next best day I feel to get the best deals whether for family or myself," said Aaron Hermsen, shopper.

The National Retail Federation says holiday sales will total $655.8 billion dollars - with nearly $66 million in returns. That equals a lot of foot traffic.

"Last year it was a lot busier so I don't know if people are just shopping more online or what's going on but there's not as many lines," said Kylie Perkins, shopper.

Consumer experts say after Christmas sales bring clearance prices for winter apparel and heavy coats. It's also the best day of the year to shop for discounted Christmas decorations.

"We always do. Usually we buy holiday decorations but we haven't bought any of those this year. Maybe some wrapping paper later today," said Hayley Perkins.

Whether you're looking for a bargain or just enjoying the shopping experience - you'll have plenty of company. more than two thirds of Americans are expected to shop this week.

And if you're thinking about getting exercise equipment, consumer experts say it's always better to wait after the New Year for the deepest discounts.