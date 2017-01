OFD investigating fire at Sons of Italy Hall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Fire crews responded to a two alarm fire Friday afternoon at the Sons of Italy Hall, located in the 1200 block of 10th St.

Fire crews barreling fire at Sons of Italy. pic.twitter.com/RqCUr8lD55 — Miranda Christian (@MIRanda_TV3) January 13, 2017

According to OFD officials, they received a call of a automatic fire detection signal before 2:00 p.m.

The fire was under control at around 3:00 p.m.

At this time, It is unknown what was the cause of the fire.

OFD officials are investigating this fire.