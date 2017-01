Crash involving school bus shuts down I-680

Omaha Police are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus Friday morning.

It happened this morning around 7:45. Initial reports from the scene indicate a car and bus were involved.

Omaha Police and the Nebraska State Patrol closed I-680 Southbound at Dodge.

No reports yet of injuries but it appears the school bus did not have students on board.

We have a crew on the scene and will continue to update this story as more details become available.

