Sarpy County Sheriff deputies at scene of accident at S 144th St and Fairview. Currently, 144th St going northbound near Fairview in Sarpy County is blocked off to traffic.

SCSO officials say a man who was driving a pickup truck slid, braked and went off road.

The man was ejected from pickup truck. has died from the crash.

At this time, it is not known if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Southbound is reduced to one lane.

Officials say weather was most likely a factor but still investigating the cause.

