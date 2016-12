Council Bluffs Police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store last night.

Police were called to the Kum & Go near Franklin & Bennett around 11:15 p.m. After a man walked into the store and demanded money from the register. The suspect then went behind the counter and tried to take cigarettes. As the suspect left, he shoved the clerk. Police say the suspect did not display a weapon at any time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867

