Council Bluffs parents, students asked to input in superintendent search

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - A superintendent search is underway for the Council Bluffs Community School District.

The school board will ask parents to help with this effort. It’s one of three places where parents, students can voice their opinions during a meeting starting on Wednesday.

These meetings will focus on three things: qualities, skills and experience.

The school board is asking people to come forward and join the discussions on who will be the next superintendent.

You can attend one of these following meetings

There's also an online survey for people that’s open through 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.

