Council Bluffs man accused of burning down a Popeye's restaurant

KMTV Newsroom
2:53 PM, Feb 1, 2017
52 mins ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - A man in Council Bluffs is behind bars on suspicion of arson.

The Council Bluffs Police Department arrested 42-year-old Robert New on Tuesday.

According to Council Bluffs Fire, they believe New was setting a trash can on fire inside the men's restroom at the Popeye's restaurant on West Broadway back on January 29th.

New faces a first degree arson charge as result of this incident. 

There were no reports of any damage or injuries in the fire.

     

