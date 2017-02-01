Council Bluffs man accused of burning down a Popeye's restaurant

Cloudy
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - A man in Council Bluffs is behind bars on suspicion of arson.
The Council Bluffs Police Department arrested 42-year-old Robert New on Tuesday.
According to Council Bluffs Fire, they believe New was setting a trash can on fire inside the men's restroom at the Popeye's restaurant on West Broadway back on January 29th.
New faces a first degree arson charge as result of this incident.
There were no reports of any damage or injuries in the fire.