Costco chicken plant expansion approved by Fremont City Council

There was a public meeting and several people addressed the council voicing concerns or support for the proposed plant.
The majority of the speakers were opposed to the chicken plant and were concerned about health effects, property values going down, and they feel like they should get more of a voice in bringing the plant to Fremont.
Despite to opposition, the city council still approved the amended plans to the plant.
Fremont City Council voted 8-0 to approve a larger Costco plant. Project managers say they still plan to break ground in 2017,More info @ 10