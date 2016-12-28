Costco chicken plant expansion approved by Fremont City Council

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) - The Costco Chicken Plant in Fremont will be bigger after Fremont City Council unanimously approved the amended plans for the plant.

Tuesday night the council voted 8-0 to allow the plant to expand 100,000 sq. ft. and add make the project jump from $180-million to $275-million dollars.

There was a public meeting and several people addressed the council voicing concerns or support for the proposed plant.

The majority of the speakers were opposed to the chicken plant and were concerned about health effects, property values going down, and they feel like they should get more of a voice in bringing the plant to Fremont.

Despite to opposition, the city council still approved the amended plans to the plant.

Project Manager from Lincoln Premium Poultry, Walt Shafer, said the added square footage will help with animal welfare and enclose the chickens.

Shafer said the next step is to finish their permits and start contracting chicken growers.

They still plan to break ground around Spring of 2017.