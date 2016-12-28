Confirmed tornado on Christmas Day

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in south central Nebraska on Christmas Day.

The twister touched down about 3 miles south of Funk, Nebraska in Phelps County just before noon. The EF-1 rated tornado broke power poles and overturned center pivots on it's 2.8 mile path. Estimated wind speeds were 100 miles per hour. No injuries were reported.

The last December tornadoes in Nebraska were on December 13, 1975 in Thayer and Pawnee Counties.

Another tornado touched down Christmas Day near Alton, Kansas.

