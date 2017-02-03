Community of Wahoo mourns loss of Mason Triplett

WAHOO, Neb. (KMTV) - The community of Wahoo mourns the loss of 11-year-old Mason Triplett who died in a crash Wednesday evening.

The day after, people are speaking out about this tragedy.

It’s a loss no mother should ever deal with.

“Those kids are just her world,” said family friend Adela Rios.

Rios said Mason Triplett was never one to sit around and pout.

“They’d be playing basketball and when i would go to that house he was always a well-mannered boy, always smiling,” said Rios.

Triplett’s neighbor Bob Koranda said he would see Mason out and about all the time and can’t believe the neighborhood boy has died.

“Very nice people and I always saw him riding around outside playing and getting home from school and everything, and it’s heartbreaking to see something like this,” said Koranda.

Wahoo police tell us yesterday afternoon 11-year-old Mason Triplett was walking home from school when he was hit by 27-year-old at 23rd and Chestnut streets.

Emergency crews rushed Triplett to the Saunders County Medical Center but he later died.

According to Saunders County Attorney Steven Twohig charges, if any, will come later because he’s waiting on the Nebraska State Patrol investigation.

“At that point they will give us an analyzed detailed report which will allow us to determine whether or not any criminal ramifications will be implicated at this time,” said Twohig.

Meanwhile grief counselors are at all the Wahoo Public Schools trying to comfort mason’s friends at school during this tough time.

“Mason was a kind and gentle soul, he was very loving and just genuinely cared about his teachers and his friends and his classmates and everybody in the school,” said Wahoo Public School Superintendent Brandon Lavaley.

“No mother needs to go through this, I don’t care how old your kids are,” said Rios.

Twohig said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or was a distracted driver.