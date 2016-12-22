Commercial realtors searching for new tenants at ConAgra campus

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - It's some of the best prime commercial real estate in downtown Omaha - the ConAgra campus.

Some of it is available for the right price.

There's an effort to find somebody, or a company, to fill two buildings on the ConAgra campus along the Omaha riverfront.

They are partially empty after the company moved its headquarters to Chicago.

Commercial realtors are hopeful.

"It is one of the most unique, special properties in the city of Omaha by far, and even the state of Nebraska," said P.J. Morgan, CEO of P.J. Morgan Real Estate.

By leasing one of the two partially vacant, 100,000-square-foot, office buildings, you'll have access to underground hallways, a cafeteria, and a view of downtown and Heartland of America Park.

"You have a view of the river, the lake, the fountain and close proximity, seven minutes, five minutes to the airport," Morgan said.

Steve Sheppard is among those marketing the property.

He says there has been a lot of interest since it became available.

"We’re encouraged and excited about the level of activity and interest,” Sheppard said. “We're not surprised by it, we're encouraged by it.”

While commercial realtors say a property like this spark a lot of interest, several of interested companies are large.

“It’s challenging in that it's a fair amount of space in a market that tends to absorb vacant space at a conservative clip,” Sheppard. “I wouldn't say we're concerned by it.”

The space available in two ConAgra buildings is comparable to the office space sold or leased in the entire city per year.

"The absorption rate in Omaha is probably around 200,000 (square feet) per year, so it's a substantial amount of space," Morgan said.

Until the two buildings are leased, ConAgra staff will continue to use parts of the buildings.

"We are in a transition period where the 1,200 employees that are here on campus are moving into three of the buildings more on the south end of campus,” said Chris Kircher, vice president of ConAgra corporate affairs. “We still have some employees in the building."

Because commercial realtors are actively looking for tenants, they can't release a price tag or names of those interested.